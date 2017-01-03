New Mexico governor unveils plan for ...

New Mexico governor unveils plan for budget shortfall

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks to reporters at the Mission Achievement and Success Charter School in Albuquerque on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Republican governor called for further belt tightening by state government as she unveiled a budget proposal to close the state's general fund deficit and restore depleted reserves, while sticking with her vow to avoid tax increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec '16 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at January 10 at 11:03PM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC