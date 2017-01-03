Meeting the beast
How much : $35, which includes the book and refreshments. Tickets can be ordered at Annesbook carnival.com/events or by The first thing author Douglas Preston heard when the helicopter landed in a thin clearing carved out of the Honduran rain forest with machetes was the endless roaring of howler monkeys, who apparently had not shared this remote valley with humans much for 500 years or so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Sat
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Sat
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC