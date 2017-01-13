Medicaid spending burden drops in New Mexico
New Mexico officials say Medicaid health care for the poor and disabled will be less costly than previously expected this fiscal year and next year, easing financial pressures amid a state budget crisis. Medicaid spending burden drops in New Mexico SANTA FE - New Mexico officials say Medicaid health care for the poor and disabled will be less costly than previously expected this fiscal year and next year, easing financial pressures amid a state budget crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC