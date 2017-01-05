Marka s Thursday Evening Forecast
Snow is rapidly expanding across northern and northeastern New Mexico. I-25 north of Santa Fe and I-40 east of Albuquerque will become treacherous Thursday night with heavy snow and frigid temperatures.
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|10 min
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
