Man killed 2 teens over drug debt, prosecutor says
Ricardo Martinez killed Venancio Cisneros over a drug debt, then he murdered Cisneros' 13-year-old girlfriend because she was there, a prosecutor said Tuesday in opening statements at Martinez's murder trial in state District Court. Martinez, 22, faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence in the deaths of Cisneros, 18, and his girlfriend, Anamarie Ojeda.
