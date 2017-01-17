Man killed 2 teens over drug debt, prosecutor says

Ricardo Martinez killed Venancio Cisneros over a drug debt, then he murdered Cisneros' 13-year-old girlfriend because she was there, a prosecutor said Tuesday in opening statements at Martinez's murder trial in state District Court. Martinez, 22, faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence in the deaths of Cisneros, 18, and his girlfriend, Anamarie Ojeda.

