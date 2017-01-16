Legislation would spare bears that at...

Legislation would spare bears that attack humans

New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that the animals can be tested for rabies.

