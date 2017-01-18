Lea County sheriff killed in car crash

Lea County sheriff killed in car crash

HOBBS - Authorities say a southeastern New Mexico sheriff has died in a crash. The Lea Country Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Steve Ackerman died Tuesday as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

