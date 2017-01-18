Lawsuit: NM not investigating wage theft claims A lawsuit claims the state Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating certain claims of wage theft. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/01/18/lawsuit-nm-not-investigating-wage-theft-claims/96743228/ Lawsuit claims Jose "Pancho" Olivas, worked at a Farmington restaurant from 2014 to 2015, and his employer refused to pay him around $15,000 in wages ALBUQUERQUE - The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating certain claims of wage theft nor is the state agency holding employers liable for wage violations, according to a new lawsuit.

