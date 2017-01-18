Lawsuit: NM not investigating wage th...

Lawsuit: NM not investigating wage theft claims

A lawsuit claims the state Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating certain claims of wage theft nor is the state agency holding employers liable for wage violations, according to a new lawsuit.

