Kidnapped Woman Found Alive In New Mexico
A woman who was taken, by force, from her Las Vegas apartment on Monday, has been found in New Mexico. Jane Priebe was found by New Mexico State Police north of Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC