Kai Autenrieth has been appointed Exe...

Kai Autenrieth has been appointed Executive Chef at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Santa...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, set among 57 acres and located 10 minutes from downtown Santa Fe, announces the appointment of Kai Autenrieth as Executive Chef. In his first Executive Chef role in the U.S., Autenrieth oversees the resort's complete food and beverage operation, including Terra restaurant, one of Santa Fe's premier dining destinations serving contemporary American cuisine while incorporating New Mexican influences, along with the in-room dining menu for the 65-casita resort and the resort's popular Chef's Garden Table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Sat Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC