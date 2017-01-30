Kai Autenrieth has been appointed Executive Chef at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Santa...
Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, set among 57 acres and located 10 minutes from downtown Santa Fe, announces the appointment of Kai Autenrieth as Executive Chef. In his first Executive Chef role in the U.S., Autenrieth oversees the resort's complete food and beverage operation, including Terra restaurant, one of Santa Fe's premier dining destinations serving contemporary American cuisine while incorporating New Mexican influences, along with the in-room dining menu for the 65-casita resort and the resort's popular Chef's Garden Table.
