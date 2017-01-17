Investigation of ammonia air-surface exchange processes in a...
Walker, Johnt, X. Chen, D. Schwede, R. Daly, A. Djurkovic, D. Kirchgessner, C. Oishi, AND M. Puchalski. Investigation of ammonia air-surface exchange processes in a deciduous montane forest in the southeastern U.S. National Atmospheric Deposition Program Fall Meeting, Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 31 - November 04, 2016.
