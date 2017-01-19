In The Kitchen: Souper Bowl XXIII To Benefit The Food Depot

Jill Gentry , Director of Development at The Food Depot and Guido Lambelet , General Manager, Bon AppA©tit Management Company, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year's Souper Bowl XXIII , benefiting The Food Depot , and to cook Lentil and Chestnut Soup. Twenty-nine local restaurants will compete in four different categories, Savory, Cream, Vegetarian and Seafood, plus Best Overall Soup.

