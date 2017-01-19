In The Kitchen: Souper Bowl XXIII To Benefit The Food Depot
Jill Gentry , Director of Development at The Food Depot and Guido Lambelet , General Manager, Bon AppA©tit Management Company, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year's Souper Bowl XXIII , benefiting The Food Depot , and to cook Lentil and Chestnut Soup. Twenty-nine local restaurants will compete in four different categories, Savory, Cream, Vegetarian and Seafood, plus Best Overall Soup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Thu
|geoff
|8
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC