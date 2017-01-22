Gun safety group outspends NM lobbyists
Gun safety group outspends NM lobbyists SANTA FE, N.M. - A gun safety group ranks as the state's top spender out of all the lobbyists in the state. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/01/22/gun-safety-group-outspends-nm-lobbyists/96928144/ SANTA FE, N.M. - A gun safety group ranks as the state's top spender out of all the lobbyists in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|4 hr
|Hey
|11
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC