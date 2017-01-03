Game Commission to meet Jan. 12 in Sa...

Game Commission to meet Jan. 12 in Santa Fe, New Mexico

The New Mexico Game Commission will meet Jan. 12 in Santa Fe to consider numerous matters including presentation of a draft recovery plan for Gould's turkeys and Gila Monsters. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in the Santa Fe Community College boardroom, 6401 Richards Ave., Santa Fe.

