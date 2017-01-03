Game Commission to meet Jan. 12 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
The New Mexico Game Commission will meet Jan. 12 in Santa Fe to consider numerous matters including presentation of a draft recovery plan for Gould's turkeys and Gila Monsters. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in the Santa Fe Community College boardroom, 6401 Richards Ave., Santa Fe.
