Fatal crash closes northbound I-25 near La Cienega
Northbound lanes on I-25 near La Cienega are closed as the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash Thursday. The sheriff's office did not release many details about the crash that occurred south of Santa Fe, but they say traffic is being diverted at Exit 271.
Santa Fe Discussions
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
