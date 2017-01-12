Fatal crash closes northbound I-25 ne...

Fatal crash closes northbound I-25 near La Cienega

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Northbound lanes on I-25 near La Cienega are closed as the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash Thursday. The sheriff's office did not release many details about the crash that occurred south of Santa Fe, but they say traffic is being diverted at Exit 271.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec '16 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at January 13 at 12:00AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC