Dnaworks and Stage West Theatre to Present After Orlando
DNAWORKS and Stage West Theatre will present "AFTER ORLANDO: An International Theatre Action in Response to the Pulse Night Club Shooting", a staged reading, post show community dialogue, and reception at Stage West Theatre on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:00pm. Admission is free.
