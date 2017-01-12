Dnaworks and Stage West Theatre to Pr...

Dnaworks and Stage West Theatre to Present After Orlando

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

DNAWORKS and Stage West Theatre will present "AFTER ORLANDO: An International Theatre Action in Response to the Pulse Night Club Shooting", a staged reading, post show community dialogue, and reception at Stage West Theatre on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:00pm. Admission is free.

