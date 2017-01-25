Despite Trump Actions, Santa Fe Mayor Vows To Remain A Sanctuary City
NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Santa Fe, N.M., Mayor Javier Gonzales about President Trump's latest action regarding sanctuary cities.
