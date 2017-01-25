D-Wave upgrade: How scientists are using the world's most controversial quantum computer
The company that makes the world's only commercially available quantum computers has released its biggest machine yet - and researchers are paying close attention. Named 2000Q after the number of quantum bits, or qubits, within its processor, the machine, made by D-Wave of Burnaby, Canada, has almost twice as many qubits as its predecessor.
