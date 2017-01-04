ColumnistsWhat Can Trump Do For Us?What Can Trump Do For Us?In 2014...

What Can Trump Do For Us? In 2014 we ranked fifth in the nation in federal dollars spent per capita at $13,213. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2hRd37i Now that the Electoral College Bowl is past, it's time for our Democratic Congressional delegation to work its way through the five stages of grief and ask the question New Mexicans traditionally ask at the advent of a new presidential administration: What's in it for us? Ever since General Kearny and his dragoons clattered into the Santa Fe plaza in 1846, New Mexicans have prided themselves on their talent for tapping the federal treasury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.