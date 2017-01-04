ColumnistsWhat Can Trump Do For Us?Wh...

ColumnistsWhat Can Trump Do For Us?What Can Trump Do For Us?In 2014...

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

What Can Trump Do For Us? In 2014 we ranked fifth in the nation in federal dollars spent per capita at $13,213. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2hRd37i Now that the Electoral College Bowl is past, it's time for our Democratic Congressional delegation to work its way through the five stages of grief and ask the question New Mexicans traditionally ask at the advent of a new presidential administration: What's in it for us? Ever since General Kearny and his dragoons clattered into the Santa Fe plaza in 1846, New Mexicans have prided themselves on their talent for tapping the federal treasury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 8 hr For 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Sun Frmr-fmer505-1951 14
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec 9 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec 8 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 3
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC