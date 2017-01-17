Celebrations, Jan. 22, 2017

Devon Colvin Mann of Santa Fe and Washington, D.C., was named to the Dean's List at Occidental College in Los Angeles during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. This is the third time Devon has been named to the Dean's List at the school.

