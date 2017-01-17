Cash Withdrawal
Santa Fe in 2013 approved a four-year contract with Wells Fargo, agreeing to pay the bank about $449,000 over the period for fiscal agent services. But the city is free to sever ties with Wells Fargo in October, due to a clause in the agreement that allows either party to terminate the contract 60 days before the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe Reporter.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|10 hr
|Betty G
|4
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC