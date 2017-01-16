Budget crisis steers NM legislative a...

Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda

There are 3 comments on the Deming Headlight story from Monday, titled Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda. In it, Deming Headlight reports that:

New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene for a 60-day session. Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene for a 60-day session.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
juan 246

Lubbock, TX

#1 Yesterday
Save a lot of $$$ for the budget, cut the session short and GO HOME.................

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gary J

United States

#2 18 hrs ago
juan 246 wrote:
Save a lot of $$$ for the budget, cut the session short and GO HOME..........
Maybe none of the Legislators were ever taught that if you spend more money then you have you'll end up with a deficit. Increasing NM taxes on the lower & middle classes without increasing taxes for businesses without cutting government spending isn't the answer.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Robert D

Lubbock, TX

#3 10 hrs ago
Gary J wrote:
<quoted text>

Maybe none of the Legislators were ever taught that if you spend more money then you have you'll end up with a deficit. Increasing NM taxes on the lower & middle classes without increasing taxes for businesses without cutting government spending isn't the answer.
There is a plan to increase tax on the grocery store - guess what... that tax is passed to you!!!

There is talk of increasing tax on real estate rent (apartment, storage, house) guess what... that tax will make your rent go up by 8%- likely effective July 1

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) 16 hr Zahisto 80
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec '16 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC