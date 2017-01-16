Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
There are 3 comments on the Deming Headlight story from Monday, titled Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda. In it, Deming Headlight reports that:
New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene for a 60-day session.
#1 Yesterday
Save a lot of $$$ for the budget, cut the session short and GO HOME.................
United States
#2 18 hrs ago
Maybe none of the Legislators were ever taught that if you spend more money then you have you'll end up with a deficit. Increasing NM taxes on the lower & middle classes without increasing taxes for businesses without cutting government spending isn't the answer.
#3 10 hrs ago
There is a plan to increase tax on the grocery store - guess what... that tax is passed to you!!!
There is talk of increasing tax on real estate rent (apartment, storage, house) guess what... that tax will make your rent go up by 8%- likely effective July 1
