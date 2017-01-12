Budget crisis steers legislative agenda in New Mexico
New Mexico lawmakers discuss the state's current budget shortfall at a meeting in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in anticipation of the legislative session. Legislators are confronting budget deficit, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene Tuesday, Jan. 17. less New Mexico lawmakers discuss the state's current budget shortfall at a meeting in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in anticipation of the legislative session.
