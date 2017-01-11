BloomfieldPRC approves emergency hearing for AV WaterPRC approves...

PRC approves emergency hearing for AV Water An emergency hearing will pave the way for Blanco to take operational control of the Harvest Gold water system Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/bloomfield/2017/01/11/prc-approves-emergency-hearing-av-water/96453716/ The meeting will deal with transferring operational power of Harvest Gold from AV Water to the Blanco Mutual Domestic Water Users Association. The PRC also expressed concerns over how AV Water is spending its money and using its assets.

