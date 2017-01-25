Blanco will not take over Harvest Gold's system
Blanco will not take over Harvest Gold's system Blanco will not become an independent operator of the Harvest Gold water system. It also turned down emergency funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|12 hr
|Most
|4
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|17 hr
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Tue
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC