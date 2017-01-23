Bill would extend background checks to off-market gun sales
One bill before lawmakers during this legislative session in Santa Fe would make it tougher for criminals to buy guns. The bill would effectively enforce background checks for buyers who go off-market at guns shows and flea markets.
