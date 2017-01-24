Beautiful You: Valentine's Day Spa Treatments at Nidah Spa
Lisa Downey, spa Director at The Nidah Spa in The El Dorado Hotel and Spa in Santa Fe, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to celebrate Valentine's Day with romantic specials for two at the spa. If you are wanting to make this Valentine's Day a romantic get-a-way to remember, right now they are offering four different specials at the salon for couples, there are also monthly specials, products and gift certificates available.
