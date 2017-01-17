ASUNM prepares for UNM Day at the Roundhouse
ASUNM Governmental Affairs is offering training for anyone wanting to be a team advocate for UNM Day, a day when the New Mexico State Legislature focuses on UNM-specific issues. These advocates travel to Santa Fe every year to meet legislators and lobby for issues that benefit UNM students.
