ASUNM prepares for UNM Day at the Rou...

ASUNM prepares for UNM Day at the Roundhouse

11 hrs ago

ASUNM Governmental Affairs is offering training for anyone wanting to be a team advocate for UNM Day, a day when the New Mexico State Legislature focuses on UNM-specific issues. These advocates travel to Santa Fe every year to meet legislators and lobby for issues that benefit UNM students.

