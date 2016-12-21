With the greatest of ease: Wise Fool ...

With the greatest of ease: Wise Fool Holiday Cabaret

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

The circus acrobats of Wise Fool New Mexico are ready, willing, and able to prepare Santa Fe for the challenges of the new year. With two enchanting performances of aerial tricks, tumbling flips, and gravity-defying stunts, the Wise Fool Holiday Cabaret has the power to thrill and amaze even the most world-weary among us.

