Wednesdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Rio Rancho votes against continuing red light camera pr...
Rio Rancho says its contract with Redflex comes to an end Saturday. City Council voted not to renew the contract, saying the program isn't working and citing millions of dollars in unpaid fines as proof.
