Two Santa Fe men killed in Friday night collision

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Santa Fe police say two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Camino Carlos Rey and Plaza Verde around 8:20 p.m. Friday. Police identified the victims as Ian Swett, 33, and Christopher Bryant, 30, both of Santa Fe.

