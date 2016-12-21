Two Santa Fe men killed in Friday night collision
Santa Fe police say two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Camino Carlos Rey and Plaza Verde around 8:20 p.m. Friday. Police identified the victims as Ian Swett, 33, and Christopher Bryant, 30, both of Santa Fe.
