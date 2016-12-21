Tips Sought In New Mexico Bighorn Poa...

Tips Sought In New Mexico Bighorn Poaching Case

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

SANTA FE, N.M. - - The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is requesting the public's help in identifying suspects involved in the poaching of a bighorn sheep off N.M. 518 near Comales Campground on Dec. 22. A bighorn sheep was killed that morning sometime between 9:20 a.m. and noon on the hillside off the east side of the highway just above the pull off where a blue Adopt-a-Highway memorial sign dedicated to Sonny James Marquez stands. The pull-off is between mile markers 55 and 56 and just after the bridge crossing the Rio Del Pueblo while traveling north toward Penasco from the Sipapu ski area between Taos and Mora in northern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 5 hr Jeremy 7
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 17 hr Tracie 10
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec 9 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec 8 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 3
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,859

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC