Tips Sought In New Mexico Bighorn Poaching Case

SANTA FE, N.M. - - The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is requesting the public's help in identifying suspects involved in the poaching of a bighorn sheep off N.M. 518 near Comales Campground on Dec. 22. A bighorn sheep was killed that morning sometime between 9:20 a.m. and noon on the hillside off the east side of the highway just above the pull off where a blue Adopt-a-Highway memorial sign dedicated to Sonny James Marquez stands. The pull-off is between mile markers 55 and 56 and just after the bridge crossing the Rio Del Pueblo while traveling north toward Penasco from the Sipapu ski area between Taos and Mora in northern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.