Ski Santa Fe opens upper mountain for Christmas weekend
Ski Santa Fe has received 9 inches of new snow this week and will usher in the holiday weekend by opening its upper mountain. Portions of the the upper mountain will open Saturday, Dec. 24, and the area will be serviced by the Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs, said Candy DeJoia of Ski Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|4 hr
|Father Jeremy
|9
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr...
|Nov '16
|a question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC