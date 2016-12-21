SFR Picks x2: X-Mas Sucks
Maybe you don't celebrate Christmas for personal or religious reasons, or maybe you're just sad you'll have to spend all that time with family. Regardless, what does one do when the whole town goes bonkers and the businesses keep weird hours and you just want to go on living your life? Well, there are a number of things to aid in passing the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe Reporter.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|4 hr
|Father Jeremy
|9
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr...
|Nov '16
|a question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC