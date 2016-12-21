Santa Fe police investigate downtown homicide
Santa Fe police say they are investigating the killing of an unidentified man whose body was found by officers near the intersection of Don Gaspar Avenue and Water Street in the downtown area. Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said officers responded to a call about shots fired at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
