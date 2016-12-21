Santa Fe police investigate downtown ...

Santa Fe police investigate downtown homicide

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Santa Fe police say they are investigating the killing of an unidentified man whose body was found by officers near the intersection of Don Gaspar Avenue and Water Street in the downtown area. Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said officers responded to a call about shots fired at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

