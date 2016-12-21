Santa Fe art tycoon sues N.Y. gallery
The Peters Family Art Foundation, founded by Santa Fe art and restaurant tycoon Gerald Peters, is suing a New York City gallery for a $118,000 balance for an oil painting by famed abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock. The Jason McCoy Gallery in New York agreed to pay the foundation $425,000 for the painting, according to the suit filed in state District Court in Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|gyver
|76
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov 22
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr...
|Nov '16
|a question
|2
|Trump pinatas becoming hot items in Albuquerque... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC