Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fight poverty ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2iCwNsu Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester speaks out against a proposed food tax in New Mexico at the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in Albuquerque, N.M., Dec. 20, 2016. A proposal to reinstate a food tax in New Mexico is drawing strong opposition from the Roman Catholic church and anti-poverty groups over concerns such a plan would raise grocery prices largely on the state's poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.