Sacred sounds: Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe

Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe has been specializing in Gregorian chant and polyphonic sacred music since its founding in 1990. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m., the group's Christmas program gets the last of three outings at the Loretto Chapel .

