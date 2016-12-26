Proposal would abolish NM Ed. Sec.
A Democratic lawmaker wants to ask voters in New Mexico to approve a proposal that would abolish the job of the state's education secretary. Proposal would abolish NM Ed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Mon
|Edward
|9
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr...
|Nov '16
|a question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC