Police investigate Santa Fe shooting death

Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at the corner of Don Gaspar and Water Street in downtown Santa Fe at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Rustin Radcliffe, lying on the sidewalk, deceased. Detectives say they believe Radcliffe was a Santa Fe resident, and that they are interviewing possible witnesses to the shooting.

