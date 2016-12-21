Police investigate Santa Fe shooting ...

Police investigate Santa Fe shooting death

Monday Dec 19

Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at the corner of Don Gaspar and Water Street in downtown Santa Fe at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Rustin Radcliffe, lying on the sidewalk, deceased. Detectives say they believe Radcliffe was a Santa Fe resident, and that they are interviewing possible witnesses to the shooting.

Santa Fe, NM

