Partying on the Plaza: New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve on the Plaza starts out solemnly with Light Up a Life, a farolito fundraiser for the Hospice Center of Santa Fe from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, featuring music and a commemorative ceremony. The event is free and individual farolitos, which can be personalized to honor a loved one who has passed, are available for $20 each at the event or in advance at www.pmsnm.org .

