New Mexico firmly backs Hillary Clinton as electors vote
New Mexico's five presidential electors are preparing to cast their votes for Hillary Clinton with little fanfare based on her decisive statewide victory over Donald Trump. Democratic Party electors are scheduled to cast their votes Monday at the Office of the Secretary of State in Santa Fe.
