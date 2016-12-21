New Mexico Conservation Officers Reco...

New Mexico Conservation Officers Recognized for Service

SANTA FE, N.M. - - New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers from the Farmington district received recognition for their assistance at Navajo Lake State Park last year. Conservation officers conducted joint patrols with state park rangers in search of alcohol impaired boaters, checked angler licenses and commercial guide equipment and assisted with crowd control throughout the year.

