Magnitude 4.5 quake hits in northeast...

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits in northeastern Newa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in a remote area just south of the New Mexico-Colorado border. Magnitude 4.5 quake hits in northeastern New Mexico CIMARRON, N.M. - The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in a remote area just south of the New Mexico-Colorado border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 1 hr Father Jeremy 11
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec 9 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec 8 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr... Nov '16 a question 2
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at December 26 at 3:35PM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,862

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC