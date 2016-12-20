London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art to Bring Workshop to Santa Fe
The International Shakespeare Center hosts a two-week Shakespeare acting workshop led by faculty of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art . Participants have the opportunity to receive authentic conservatoire training in the spectacular setting of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
