Lawmakers to bring back pot debate to upcoming session
As lawmakers head to Santa Fe next month, they are staring down the barrel of a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. A growing number of legislators think one way to fix that is by legalizing and taxing marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|13 hr
|Frangelica
|5
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Wed
|Tracie
|10
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC