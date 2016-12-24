Chrisa Christmas Weekend Forecast

Chrisa Christmas Weekend Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New Mexico has a chance for a White Christmas as a quick-hitting storm system moves in from the West Saturday night. Snow chances will start to increase across western New Mexico between 5-7pm tonight with Albuquerque and Santa Fe seeing snow between 10pm - 12am this Christmas Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Mon Edward 9
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec 9 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec 8 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr... Nov '16 a question 2
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,789

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC