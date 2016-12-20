Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
A proposal to reinstate a food tax in New Mexico is drawing strong opposition from the Roman Catholic church and anti-poverty groups over concerns the plan would raise grocery prices largely on the state's poor. Catholic church denounces NM 'food tax' idea ALBUQUERQUE - A proposal to reinstate a food tax in New Mexico is drawing strong opposition from the Roman Catholic church and anti-poverty groups over concerns the plan would raise grocery prices largely on the state's poor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|gyver
|76
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec 9
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec 8
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov 22
|Kenneth s
|75
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Catholics Should not Vote For Hillary She Is Pr...
|Nov '16
|a question
|2
|Trump pinatas becoming hot items in Albuquerque... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC