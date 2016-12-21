Bringing on the light: Two Hanukkah c...

Bringing on the light: Two Hanukkah celebrations

On Sunday, Dec. 25, Santa Feans light the enormous menorah on the Plaza in a celebration of the second night of Chanukah hosted by the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad. Holiday festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a Jewish Rave Dance Party with live music and a DJ, as well as an acrobatic show by the Salida Circus.

