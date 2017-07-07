Study identifies primitive galaxy stripped of gas needed to form stars
A primitive galaxy some 50 million light years from Earth is being stripped of the gas needed to continue forming stars by its larger companion, providing a rare chance for researchers to observe galaxy demise. The Little Cub galaxy, so called because it sits in the Ursa Major or Great Bear constellation, is about 200 to 300 thousand light years away from its larger neighbor, a spiral galaxy called NGC 3359, according to a study led by the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Durham University in Britain.
